Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after purchasing an additional 413,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UAL opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

