iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $29,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.7%

EWQ opened at $44.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $399.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

