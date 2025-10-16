Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,780 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,780 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 39.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,761 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 29.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Trading Up 0.1%

ECVT stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.98 million, a PE ratio of -69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.27 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.