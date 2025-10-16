Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.65 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

