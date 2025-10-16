Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $68.80.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

