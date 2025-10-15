Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 575,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,408,000 after acquiring an additional 107,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.67 and its 200-day moving average is $212.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

