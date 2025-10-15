Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.7% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $8,842,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.52. The company has a market cap of $385.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.