Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,215.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,213.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.