Aries Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

