SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,029 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.52. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

