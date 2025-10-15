Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

