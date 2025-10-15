Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Holdings Lowered by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

