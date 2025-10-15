Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,213.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,172.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

