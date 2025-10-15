Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

