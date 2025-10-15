RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE CAT opened at $528.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $531.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.55 and its 200 day moving average is $386.71.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

