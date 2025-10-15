Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $528.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $531.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

