Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

