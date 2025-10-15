Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

