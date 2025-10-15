The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.92. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

