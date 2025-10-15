Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

