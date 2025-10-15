Aries Wealth Management Sells 11,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

