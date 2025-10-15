Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.76.

DE opened at $448.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

