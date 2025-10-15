Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

