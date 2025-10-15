Aries Wealth Management Acquires 1,410 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 82.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,747,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,899 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.