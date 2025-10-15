Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOO stock opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.59 and a 200-day moving average of $560.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The company has a market cap of $757.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

