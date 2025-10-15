Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The company has a market cap of $757.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $600.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

