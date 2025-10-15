IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

