Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $769.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.