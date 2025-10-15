Davidson Trust Co. Buys 4,881 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.