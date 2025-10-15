Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.