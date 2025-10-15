Aries Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,151 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE WMT opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $854.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.