Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 36,606 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after buying an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

