Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

