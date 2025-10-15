3,548 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.15, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

