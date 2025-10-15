Bayforest Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $3,686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,320. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

