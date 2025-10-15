Bayforest Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
ANET opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.
In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $3,686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,320. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
