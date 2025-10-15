Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,075,000. Amundi increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after buying an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.9%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day moving average of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $318.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

