The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PGR opened at $240.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.11. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

