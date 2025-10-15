Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Kiker Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,280.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,484.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,329.08.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,169 shares of company stock worth $11,929,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

