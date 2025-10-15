The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $771.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $763.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

