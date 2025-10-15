Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.