Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

