Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.