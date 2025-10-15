Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 7,433 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

