Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $226.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.