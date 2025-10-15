Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,252.00 to $1,301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,263.31.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,193.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,137.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,038.10. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,209.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

