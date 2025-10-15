Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 176,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.