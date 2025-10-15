Aries Wealth Management Acquires 5,707 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

