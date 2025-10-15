Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 791 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

