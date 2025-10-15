Essex LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

