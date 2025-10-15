Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,606,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 928,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

